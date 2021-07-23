66,000 vehicles enter in Murree on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 66,000 vehicles have entered in Murree on the Eid ul Azha, said a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman on Friday.

He informed as per the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) guidelines to contain spread of the deadly corona virus, the entry of tourists in Murree was banned without the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The CTO said 340 traffic personnel were deployed in Murree to guide the tourists and provide all possible facilities to them.

He said CTP had banned the entry of heavy vehicles, buses and young motorcyclists allegedly involved in one-wheeling or other stunts to ensure safety of the tourists and smooth flow of traffic at the hill station.

CTP Rawalpindi had chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which over 340 Wardens and Traffic officers were deployed in Murree aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

The CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters were dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators were sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic Wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

He said, the citizens particularly the parents were urged to play role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.

All the traffic officers and Wardens had also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could take place, he added.

He told that all-out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users adding, in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements had been made.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law was also ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates.

Traffic Wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said.

The spokesman said that the CTP had launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the near and dear ones. The transporters had been warned to avoid overcharging; otherwise, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people could lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272839, he added.