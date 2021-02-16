UrduPoint.com
660kV HVDC Lahore-Matiari Line Likely To Be Ready Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The country's first and mega 660kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission project Lahore- Matiari- transmission line is likely to complete in March and April.

The project, launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would cost $ 1.68 billion and was the first HVDC project in the country and the second in the entire world, sources told APP here.

They said the project would help evacuate 4,000MW power from plants in south to urban load centres in Punjab. Work on the project was launched in December, 2018 across Sindh and Punjab, they said.

The transmission line was divided into eight lots, crossing desert, farmland, rivers, military area, national park, wildlife reserves gas pipelines, railways, highways, and several 500kV, 220kV, 132kV transmission lines on the way.

They said earlier no such investment was made on up-gradation of transmission lines in past in the country.

However, besides this mega investment, the incumbent government had invested over Rs 49 billion on up-gradation of the transmission lines in last 2 years.

The sources said owing to the huge investment in last two years, the transmission lines could transmit over 23000 MW in last summer for the first time.

Similarly, they said investment was also being carried out on up-gradation of 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines across the country.

Anti-fog insulators were also installed on the transmission system during the last two years to mitigate tripping of system, they added.

