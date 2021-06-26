UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

661,859 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In District So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:06 PM

661,859 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in district so far

As many as 661,859 people including 30,804 health workers and 631,055 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 661,859 people including 30,804 health workers and 631,055 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Saturday, 6 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,803 in the district.

As per the latest data,2 cases were reported from Rawal Town,2 from Potohar town, and one each from Rawalpindi Cantt, and Attock.

"Presently 32 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 10 in Holy Family Hospital,2 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology, and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district Health Authority updated that so far 25,647 patients were discharged after recovery while 345 were quarantined including 207 at home and 138 in isolation.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Attock March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Ro ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talen ..

1 minute ago

Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places in KP ..

12 minutes ago

Barty hopes her dress inspires indigenous Australi ..

12 minutes ago

Gas supply to industrial units to be restored by J ..

12 minutes ago

Hamza expresses grief over martyrdom of five FC ja ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.