661,859 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 661,859 people including 30,804 health workers and 631,055 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Saturday, 6 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,803 in the district.

As per the latest data,2 cases were reported from Rawal Town,2 from Potohar town, and one each from Rawalpindi Cantt, and Attock.

"Presently 32 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 10 in Holy Family Hospital,2 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology, and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district Health Authority updated that so far 25,647 patients were discharged after recovery while 345 were quarantined including 207 at home and 138 in isolation.