661,944 Deserving Persons Received Financial Aid Under Ehsaas Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Under Ehsaas emergency Cash Program, financial aid was distributed among 1,056 deserving persons across the division on Thursday.

Total 661,944 deserving persons have so far been received financial aid of Rs 7.95 billion in four phases in all the four districts of the division.

This was told during a briefing held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair.

According to details, 363,746 deserving persons have received aid in district Faisalabad, 82,024 in districtChiniot, 128,577 in district Jhang, and 87,597 in district Toba Tek Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were present on the occasion.

