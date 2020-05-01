UrduPoint.com
662 Cases Coronavirus Cases, Including 190 Of Stranded Pakistanis Detected: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

662 cases coronavirus cases, including 190 of stranded Pakistanis detected: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 662 new cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed while six more people lost their lives. Thus, the death toll has reached to 118 or 1.76 percent of the total patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 662 new cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed while six more people lost their lives. Thus, the death toll has reached to 118 or 1.76 percent of the total patients.

This he said in his message released from the CM's House on Friday.

The chief minister said that 3384 tests were conducted against which 622 new cases emerged. He added that so far 57,761 samples have been tested against which 6675 cases emerged.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. So far the number of death have reached 118 which constituted 1.76 percent of the total patients. "At present 5262 patients are under treatment, of them 4044 or 77 percent are at home isolation, 733 at isolation centers and 485 at different hospitals," he said and added 45 patients were in critical condition while 16 of them are on ventilators.

Giving details of the stranded Pakistanis, the chief minister said that 483 landed at Jinnah Terminal by three flights, Dubai, Sharja and Colombo. He added that 190 passengers were diagnosed as positive when tested. The CM Sindh said that out of 190 positive cases, 92 belonged to Sindh, 56 to Punjab, 24 KPK and 18 to Balochistan.

Sharing the data of Karachi, the chief minister said that 446 cases have been reported, including 173 in Malir with 190 of stranded Pakistanis, 92 East, 70 South, 56 Central, 33 West and 22 in Korangi.

He said that 17 cases have been diagnosed in Ghotki, 19 Hyderabad, 11 Jacobabad, 23 Larkana, 15 Shikarpur and six Sukkur.

The chief minister if 190 cases of stranded Pakistanis were excluded from the total cases the local cases would come to 472. "This figure show that the pandemic is still playing havoc in Sindh," he said and added this situation called for observance of social distancing and adopting WHO SOPs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the health department people, particularly the doctors, the para-medical staff and the technicians handling lab tests were providing selfless service. He paid them rich tribute and urged everyone to respect them and salute them.

He said that the virus was spreading day by day, therefore extra precautionary measures must be taken all over Sindh.

He prayed for the early recovery of all the patients under treatment.

