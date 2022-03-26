6,620 urea bags supplied to 10 notified dealers

As many as 6,620 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 10 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 6,620 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 10 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that 3,500 urea bags were supplied to four dealers of tehsil Tandlianwala while 1,420 bags were supplied to two dealers of tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 1,700 urea bags were supplied to four dealers of Faisalabad, he said and added that the teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate.