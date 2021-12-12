UrduPoint.com

663 Suspects Arrested In Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

663 suspects arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 663 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 97.564kg of hashish, 2.383kg of Ice and 1.41kg of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 98 different types of illegal arms and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as five encounters took place in city during this week in which 4 accused were killed while 6 others were arrested including 3 in injured condition.

The Special Investigation Unit of Karachi Police arrested 4 accused from different parts of the city and recovered two pistols along with rounds and 6.70kg hashish from their possession.

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrested 12 accused involved in car/motorcycle lifting from different areas and recovered 7 snatched or stolen cars and 13 motorcycles from the possession of arrested accused in a week.

A total of 65 snatched/stolen motorcycles and 8 vehicle were also recovered by the Karachi Police in different actions during the week.

