66,335 senior citizens vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as 66,335 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Wednesday that 51,400 citizens have been given the first dose while 14,935 were administered second dose of vaccine. He said that vaccination process continued at vaccination centers, established in the district in double shift.