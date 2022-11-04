UrduPoint.com

663,793children To Be Vaccinated Polio In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

663,793children to be vaccinated polio in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 663,793 children will be vaccinated in a five-day polio campaign to be held from November 21 to 25 in the district.  This was said by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said 3,036 teams were formed, including 206 fixed and89 transit teams, to achieve100 per cent target of the campaign.

He said negligence would not be tolerated and urged parents to cooperate with teams.

