UrduPoint.com

663,797 Children To Be Administered Polio Vaccine In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 663,797 children will be vaccinated against polio in a five-day campaign to be held from Aug 22 in the district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee on Friday.

The meeting was informed that 3,036 mobile teams, 206 fixed centres and 89 transit teams would be formed to achieve 100% targets of the drive.

The DC directed the departments concerned to perform their duties with honesty andurged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for polio-free country.

