664 Coronavirus Patients Recover During 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As many as 664 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 289,682 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7576 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5592 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1648 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1216 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2783 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 361 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3459 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2333 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 700 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 313 ventilators were under use while 476 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 129 were occupied and 155 ventilators were vacant.

