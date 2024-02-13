665 Centers For Kanz-ul-Madaris Board Exams With 112,000 Students
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A total of 665 examination centers have been established nationwide for the annual exams conducted by the Kanz-ul-Madaris Board, with 112,000 male and female students participating.
According to the spokesman, 3,635 teachers are currently supervising at the examination centers.
The annual examinations for 2024, organized by the education board of Dawat-e-Islami, began on Monday, February 12th.
Students are participating in exams for Nazra Holy Quran, Tahfeez Al Quran, and Tajweed recitation.
Additionally, the Kanz-ul-Madaris Board administers examinations for curriculum courses, Shariah specializations, and short courses, etc.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Job fair & industrial expo from Feb 285 minutes ago
-
Four people injured in firing incident in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal25 minutes ago
-
Excise dept provides civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative at Kachnar Park45 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe 51st death anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London55 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest two accused55 minutes ago
-
Solangi reads news bulletin to give message govt considers radio important communication medium1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed1 hour ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM1 hour ago
-
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Chess tournament in Dhaka to recognize Pakistani chess maestro on Feb 242 hours ago
-
Secretary Information lauds Radio Pakistan's vital role in disseminating information2 hours ago