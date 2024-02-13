665 centers for Kanz-ul-Madaris Board exams with 112,000 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A total of 665 examination centers have been established nationwide for the annual exams conducted by the Kanz-ul-Madaris Board, with 112,000 male and female students participating.

According to the spokesman, 3,635 teachers are currently supervising at the examination centers.

The annual examinations for 2024, organized by the education board of Dawat-e-Islami, began on Monday, February 12th.

Students are participating in exams for Nazra Holy Quran, Tahfeez Al Quran, and Tajweed recitation.

Additionally, the Kanz-ul-Madaris Board administers examinations for curriculum courses, Shariah specializations, and short courses, etc.