665 held with contraband in August

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 665 people with narcotics and illicit weapons during the month of August.

In a drive against criminals and anti-social elements, the police arrested 134 court absconders, 295 drug pushers and 236 people for possessing illicit weapons from various parts of the districtin August last.

The police also recovered 304 kg narcotics (hashish, heroin, ice), 987 liters of liquor,274 illicit weapons (kalashnikovs, pistols, rifles) and 110 mobile phones from the accused.