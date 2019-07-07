UrduPoint.com
6650 Hujjaj Under Regular Scheme Arrived In Madina Munawara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 6,650 Pakistani intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme have so far reached Madina Munawwara through 28 flights.

A spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs said 13 catering companies are providing three time meal to pilgrims at their residences, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maunineen-e-Hujjaj, Medical Mission and Seasonal staff had already started serving the intending pilgrims.

Almost 70 local Muavineen are also guiding the pilgrims.

