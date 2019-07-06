6,650 Intending Pilgrims Reach Madina Munawwara: Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:01 PM
A total of 6,650 intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme has so far reached Madina Munawwara through 28 flights, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
In a statement, he said 13 catering companies were providing three time meal to pilgrims at their residences.
Maunineen-e-Hujjaj, Medical Mission and Seasonal staff has already started serving the intending pilgrims. 70 local Muavineen were also guiding the pilgrims. Most of the pilgrims were residing in three, four and five star hotels near Harram Sharif.