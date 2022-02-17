UrduPoint.com

666 Appointments Made In Housing Ministry, Attached Departments: Senate Informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Almost 666 appointments have been made in Ministry of Housing and its attached departments since August 2018.

In a written reply to a question, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the Senate on Thursday 26 Officials were appointed from August, 2018 to till date in the main Ministry office.

He said 461 employees were appointed during last three and half years in PakPublic Works Department while no appointments had been made in National Construction Limited (NCL).

He said 56 employees were appointed in Pakistan Housing Authority Federation (PHAF) while 123 employees in Estate Office during the period.

