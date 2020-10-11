666 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 8,904 as 666 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twelve corona patients, 11of whom were under treatment died in hospital and one died out of hospital on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 77 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,893 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 7,515 in Sindh, 11,185 in Punjab, 3,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,541 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 948 in Balochistan, 450 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 534 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 303,458 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 318,932 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,045, Balochistan 15,520, GB 3,924, ICT 17,296, KP 38,329, Punjab 100,687 and Sindh 140,131.

About 6,570 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,549 Sindh among six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,257 in Punjab four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1,263 in KP, 188 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB and 78 in AJK one of them in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 3,857,845 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 779 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.