6,664 ton waste removed from city on second day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) had removed 6,664 tons waste material of sacrificed animals from city area on the second day of Eid.

A FWMC spokesman said on Friday that field staff remained active in the field for prompt removal of waste material of sacrificed animals whereas the FWMC control room received 1,450 complaints.

He said FWMC Helpline 1139 would remain active up to 4 pm daily during Eid holidays.

The staff also washed roads and streets with the help of heavy machinery, he added.