667kg Polythene Plastic Bags Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district administration seized over 667kg polythene plastic bags from various markets during the last five days.
According to official sources, the teams, headed by assistant commissioners, seized 171kg bags in tehsil city, 55kg in tehsil Sadar, 16.
7kg in Chak Jhumra, 31kg in Jaranwala, 70kg in Samundri and 151kg in tehsil Tandlianwala.
The Environment deputy director seized 172kg bags from various shops in the city.
