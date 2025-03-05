668 Held For Online Gambling This Year So Far
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Lahore Police have arrested 668 suspects and registered 175 cases during operations against gambling dens and online gambling this year so far.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson in a statement issued here on Wednesday. The spokesperson informed that a total amount of over Rs. 3.797 million wagered in gambling activities had been recovered from the arrested suspects. Arrests were made in different divisions as follows: City Division: 238 suspects, Cantonment Division: 182 suspects, Civil Lines Division: 49 suspects, Saddar Division: 42 suspects, Iqbal Town Division: 96 suspects and Model Town Division: 61 suspects.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that operations against gambling dens and online gambling are ongoing. He has issued directives to intensify actions against these illegal activities, emphasizing intelligence-based raids on gambling dens. He further asserted that lawbreakers involved in gambling will be dealt with strictly.
CCPO Kamyana also highlighted the importance of utilizing information technology to curb online gambling. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police in establishing a gambling-free and crime-free society.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
668 held for online gambling this year so far6 minutes ago
-
Inter-district car thief killed in Wah Saddar encounter, stolen Mehran recovered6 minutes ago
-
Cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif16 minutes ago
-
BBISE suspends 22 invigilators for helping their sons, relatives in metric exam16 minutes ago
-
HEC conducts nationwide training for 300 teachers of affiliated colleges16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints senior professors to PGMI, AMC, LGH16 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara honours police team for successful arrest of robbery suspects in Haripur16 minutes ago
-
Saiffullah Khetran takes charge as DG of GDA16 minutes ago
-
600 Iftar boxes being distributed daily under PM initiative16 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram to enhance travel facilities on National Highway and CPEC routes16 minutes ago
-
Key reforms implemented in FBR to boost revenues16 minutes ago