668 held for online gambling this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Lahore Police have arrested 668 suspects and registered 175 cases during operations against gambling dens and online gambling this year so far.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson in a statement issued here on Wednesday. The spokesperson informed that a total amount of over Rs. 3.797 million wagered in gambling activities had been recovered from the arrested suspects. Arrests were made in different divisions as follows: City Division: 238 suspects, Cantonment Division: 182 suspects, Civil Lines Division: 49 suspects, Saddar Division: 42 suspects, Iqbal Town Division: 96 suspects and Model Town Division: 61 suspects.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that operations against gambling dens and online gambling are ongoing. He has issued directives to intensify actions against these illegal activities, emphasizing intelligence-based raids on gambling dens. He further asserted that lawbreakers involved in gambling will be dealt with strictly.

CCPO Kamyana also highlighted the importance of utilizing information technology to curb online gambling. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police in establishing a gambling-free and crime-free society.