668 New Cases Of COVID19 In Karachi Among 959 New Cases In Sindh: Chief Minister Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:13 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 959 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 6023 tests which constituted 16 percent result in positive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 959 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 6023 tests which constituted 16 percent result in positive.

He added that so far 149566 tests have been conducted which produced 20,883 cases, said a statement issued from the CM's House on Friday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four patients lost their lives and the death toll has reached to 340 or 1.6 percent of the total patients.

He added that 170 patients were in critical condition, of them 41 were on ventilators.

Giving details of the 13,528 patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11895 were in home isolation, 797 at Isolation centers and 836 were under treatment in different hospitals.

He said that 690 patients have been cured and discharged to their respective homes. The number of the patients who have recovered so far has reached to 7015- means the recovery ration has been recorded at 34 percent.

Sharing district-wise details of the new cases, the CM Sindh said that out of 959 cases 668 belonged to Karachi. They include 253 to East, 114 South, 103 Korangi, 103 Central, 70 West and 25 Malir, he added.

He added that 25 new cases have been detected in Ghotki, 14 Sukkur, 13 Thatta, 10 Shikarpur, nine Larkana, seven Hyderabad, six Jamshoro, five Kamabar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad have three cases each, Sanghar two and Sujawal, Umerkot, Matiari, Dadu and Badin have one case each.

