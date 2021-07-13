UrduPoint.com
669,385 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:As many as 669,385 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 521,584 citizens were injected first dose while 105,889 were inoculated with second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 26,592 health workers were also given first dose while 15,320 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 40,522 first doses and 27,014 second doses were available in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad, where registered people were also getting coronavirus vaccine doses.

People can get vaccinated themselves against coronavirus at the following vaccination centres in Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad centre which would remain open round the clock.

