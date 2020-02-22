UrduPoint.com
66th Founder's Day Of Sadiq Public School Held

Sat 22nd February 2020



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The 66th Founder's Day of Sadiq Public School was held here.

Begum Haroon-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, the daughter-in-law of the founder of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (V) was the Chief Guest. She paid a rich tribute to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (V) who established this great institution keeping in view the international standards of education.

"This school is indeed a distinguished educational system in Pakistan", she said. Expressing her views, she said that she has a long affiliation with this institution and being the Chief Guest on Founder's Day is an honour for her. She appreciated the achievements of Sadiq Public School students and asserted that they were the custodians of Pakistan. She congratulated the boys and girls who won awards and medals. Earlier, the Principal Mr Peter Steven Giddens in his welcome address apprised the audience of the curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

He added that the Old Sadiqians were serving in various fields home and abroad.

The Principal appreciated the competence and commitment of the teaching and administrative staff. At the beginning of the programme, the Head Girl, Armeen Amjad and Head Boy Ammad-bin-Faraz expressed their views about life at Sadiq and mentioned their achievements as well. On the arrival of the Chief Guest, pigeons and balloons were released and the teaching staff was introduced to her. After that, the Guard of Honour was presented and the Chief Guest inspected the parade. About one hundred and fifty students received awards and more than eighty boys and girls were given gold medals.

From all across the country parents of the students, civil and military officers, politicians and dignitaries witnessed the grand ceremony with great interest and applauded the boys and girls for their dedicated efforts to reach their destination.

