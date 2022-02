PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The 66th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30 am in the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

A nine-point agenda on allowances, police, bills, and others will be discussed at the meeting, a notification issued here on Monday said.