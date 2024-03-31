67 Arrested, 90 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Published March 31, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the
Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,657 points resulting in the
arrest of 67 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media here on Sunday that
price control magistrates imposed heavy fines on 227 shopkeepers and sealed
various sale points. Around 90 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.
In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates,
stringent monitoring was underway across the city and price control magistrates
were conducting rigorous operations. A total of 65,948 locations were inspected
and 75 points were sealed during the month of March, while 1,682 individuals
were arrested over profiteering and fines were also imposed on 6,330 shopkeepers.
Cases were also registered against 2,386 individuals.
During Ramadan, approximately 47,393 sale points were scrutinized, resulting
in fines imposed on 4,500 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief
Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive.
Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before
making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister
Helpline or tag them on social media.
