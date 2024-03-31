67 arrested, 90 cases registered over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the

Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,657 points resulting in the

arrest of 67 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media here on Sunday that

price control magistrates imposed heavy fines on 227 shopkeepers and sealed

various sale points. Around 90 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates,

stringent monitoring was underway across the city and price control magistrates

were conducting rigorous operations. A total of 65,948 locations were inspected

and 75 points were sealed during the month of March, while 1,682 individuals

were arrested over profiteering and fines were also imposed on 6,330 shopkeepers.

Cases were also registered against 2,386 individuals.

During Ramadan, approximately 47,393 sale points were scrutinized, resulting

in fines imposed on 4,500 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive.

Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before

making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister

Helpline or tag them on social media.