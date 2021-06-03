UrduPoint.com
67 Arrested, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Police Thursday arrested 67 suspected criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from the

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 67 suspected criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from the.

According to police, raid parties nabbed five proclaimed offenders and 13 drug-pushers and recovered 4.

4kg hashish and 93 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 38 gamblers with stake money of Rs 34,730.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

