67 Arrested For Violation Of Meat-holiday, Selling Under-weight Roti

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :District administration arrested 67 persons from different localities of the district for selling meat in violation of meat holiday and under-weight roti, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were including nanbais (break makers), fruit vegetable sellers, proprietors of restaurants , grocers and others.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-IV, Inayatullah Khan checked different shops at Badhber, Kagha Wala and other localities on Kohat Road and arrested 21 persons for violation of meat holiday, selling under-weight roti and usage of CNG cylinder as fuel while AAC Cantonment, Gulshan Ara carried out raids in Khyber Bazaar, Shuba Bazaar, Naz Cinema Road and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and arrested 19 persons under the same charges.

Similarly, AAC Mina Zahir carried out checking of shops and restaurants at Chagulpura, Sardar Ghari, Chamkani, Lala Kalley and Turnab localities and arrested 27 persons for violation of meat-holiday and selling of under-weight roti.

