67 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown, on Thursday claimed to have arrested 67 accused of 22 gangs involved in dacoity and robbery during the last month.

According to police, 40 motorcycles, 59 mobile phones, cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 90,46,000 and weapons were recovered from the accused.

As many as 651 fugitives were arrested while 209 pistols, 10 rifles, four guns, a revolver and 871 rounds were also recovered from criminals and cases were registered.

Police recovered 278.995-kg hashish, 5.116-kg heroin and 1653 bottles of liquor from theaccused who were sent behind bars.