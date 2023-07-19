Open Menu

67 Clerics Entry Banned Into Attack During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:49 PM

The district administration has imposed 90 days ban on as many as 67 clerics including includes Deobandi and Barailvi Ulema as well as Shia Zakireen entering the premises of District Attock in order to maintain the situation of law and order during the month of Muharram ul Haram

Speaking at a meeting of the district ulema board and peace committee, the deputy commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration has banned the entry of all religious leaders delivering hate speeches in a bid to maintain religious harmony and law and order situation in the district during Muharram ul Haram.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Barcheema, Members of the Peace Committee besides all the assistant commissioners of six tehsils, district emergency officer, executive district health officer health, officials from various government departments and police.

The DC informed that all traditional license-holder's processions and other rallies would be allowed during the Muharram but organizers were bound to inform the district administration prior taking out processions.

Raza has appealed to the ulema and religious scholars of all sects to work together to maintain religious harmony during the sensitive month of Muharram.

