67 complaints redressed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Mehmood has said 67 complaints had been redressed in the Revenue Public Service Court during the first two days of the current month.

During the media briefing, he said 35 complaints related to revenue issues had been received in four tehsils on the second day.

He added the officials resolved all complaints on the same day while 32 complaints received onthe first day were also resolved.