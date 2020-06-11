UrduPoint.com
67 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:03 PM

The police have arrested 67 criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 67 criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police had arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 8.

960 kg hash and 178 liters liquor from their possession.

The police had arrested 17 gamblers along with bet money.

Similarly, the police also arrested 16 illicit weapon holders and recovered 12 pistols,2 guns, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

