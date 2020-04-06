67 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 67 criminals including three proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 67 criminals including three proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, police spokesman said here on Monday that the police nabbed seven illicit weapon holders and recovered six pistols, one gun and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession in addition to seven gamblers.

The police also arrested 13 drug peddlers and recovered 10.480 kilograms Chars and 120 liter Liquor from their possession besides nabbing 37 kite sellers along with 585 kites and 120 bundles of string during this period.