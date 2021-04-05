UrduPoint.com
67 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

67 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Police Monday claimed to have arrested 67 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug-pushers and recovered 1.3-kg hashish and 220 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 20 gamblers with stake money of Rs 123,070.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 10 pistols, two repeaters, one gun, two Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police rounded up 16 kite-flyers/ sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

