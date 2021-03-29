UrduPoint.com
67 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons

Mon 29th March 2021

67 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 67 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 67 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders, 35 court absconders, two drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, seven firework dealers, four gamblers and two other outlaws for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

Police also recovered 20 litre liquor, 340 gram Hashish, six pistols, rounds, 30 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

