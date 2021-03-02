UrduPoint.com
67 CSS Posts Still Vacant In Sindh, Governor Briefed

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday was briefed that a total of 67 Central Superior Service (CSS) posts were vacant in the Sindh province after the CSS exams of 2019.

Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed while apprising a high-level meeting through video link at the Sindh Governor House, informed that only 1 to 2 percent candidates passed CSS exams from the Sindh province and because of that many CSS posts were vacant under the job quota.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri through video link. Vice Chancellors of the all Public Universities of the province also attended the meeting.

FPSC Chairman Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed further informed that merely 2 to 3 percent candidates passed the CSS exams in the country.

He said each province had been allotted the job quota under the constitution of 1973.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while addressing the meeting said that the universities should draw attention of their students towards CSS exams.

He said they had to create awareness among youth to make them part of the federal bureaucracy.

He advised that there should be a FPSC representative or a desk at every university.

The chairman said people did not know about the process of applying for the CSS posts. The governor said they all had to get the youth ready for filling vacant CSS posts in the province.

He also appreciated the Vice Chancellors for their hard-work.

