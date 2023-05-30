UrduPoint.com

67 Dacoits Killed, 68 Arrest During Ongoing Operation In Riverine Area: IG Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 09:51 PM

The Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in the riverine area

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in the riverine area.

He said this while speaking to the media in Kashmore- Kandhkot district, apprising about the success of the ongoing operation in the riverine areas of four districts (Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Ghotki) to restore complete peace in the province.

The IGP Sindh informed that the provincial government was extending all possible cooperation in this regard by providing funds, weapons, gadgets, vehicles and intelligence services. He also shared that he had given a complete freehand to the police force fighting against the outlaws in the operation areas.

He said police were making all-out efforts to eliminate gangs of outlaws and take kidnappers and killers of innocent people and policemen to task.

