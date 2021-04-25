67 deaths, 3056 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3,056 new cases of coronavirus with 67 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 288,598 while total deaths 7,964 and recoveries 233,655.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,428 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 27 in Kasur, 47 in Sheikhupura, 56 in Nankana Sahib, 81 in Rawalpindi, 31 in Attock, 15 in Jehlum, 39 in Chakwal, 29 in Gujranwala, 38 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Narowal, 54 in Hafizabad, 35 in Sialkot, 66 in Gujrat, 126 in Faisalabad, 56 in Toba Tek Singh, 53 in Chiniot, 76 in Jhang,108 in Sargodha,13 in Mianwali, 7 in Khoshab, 70 in Bhakkar, 167 in Multan, 29 in Vehari, 21 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 29 in Layyah, 8 in Rajanpur, 73 in Rahimyar Khan, 64 in Bahawalpur, 13 Bahawalnagar, 73 in Okara, 56 in Pakpattan and 15 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 4,482,189 tests for COVID-19.

