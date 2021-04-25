UrduPoint.com
67 Deaths, 3056 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3,056 new cases of coronavirus with 67 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 288,598 while total deaths 7,964 and recoveries 233,655.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,428 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 27 in Kasur, 47 in Sheikhupura, 56 in Nankana Sahib, 81 in Rawalpindi, 31 in Attock, 15 in Jehlum, 39 in Chakwal, 29 in Gujranwala, 38 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Narowal, 54 in Hafizabad, 35 in Sialkot, 66 in Gujrat, 126 in Faisalabad, 56 in Toba Tek Singh, 53 in Chiniot, 76 in Jhang,108 in Sargodha,13 in Mianwali, 7 in Khoshab, 70 in Bhakkar, 167 in Multan, 29 in Vehari, 21 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 29 in Layyah, 8 in Rajanpur, 73 in Rahimyar Khan, 64 in Bahawalpur, 13 Bahawalnagar, 73 in Okara, 56 in Pakpattan and 15 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 4,482,189 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

