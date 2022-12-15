67 lawbreakers booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police booked 67 citizens for one-way violation, wrong parking, one-wheeling and rash driving in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the police report, 21 cases were registered at Rail bazaar police station, 13 at Jhang bazar police station, 4 at GM Abad, 1 at Millat town, 4 at Madina town and six each cases were registered at Mansoorabad, Peoples colony, Batala colony and Factory area stations.