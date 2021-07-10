67 more Covid-19 cases reported in district

As many as 67 more coronavirus positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 67 more coronavirus positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district.

The new infected patients were including 21 belonged to Rawal Town,10 to Potohar Town,15 to Rawalpindi Cantt,13 to Taxila, 3 to Islamabad and one each to Gujjar Khan, Murree, Khushab, Sargodha and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Centre here Saturday.

"Presently 44 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,16 in Institute of Urology and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ".

It said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,15 stable and 28 were in moderate condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far 852,678 people including 32,048 health workers and 820,630 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patient had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.