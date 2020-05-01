67 more held over violation of lockdown, 27 vehicles impounded

Under the spirit of the ongoing extensive campaign to net the violators of the lockdown, the police rounded up 67 persons on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to avert the spread of coronavirus in Mirpur district during last 24 hours

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Under the spirit of the ongoing extensive campaign to net the violators of the lockdown, the police rounded up 67 persons on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to avert the spread of coronavirus in Mirpur district during last 24 hours.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim Friday told reporters that the police also impounded a total of 27 vehicles including rickshaws and motorbikes which were being used by the violators of the lockdown during their unnecessary movement in various parts of the district, defying the SOPs set by the authorities.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has imposed a strict ban on the entry and exit to and from the AJK to avert spread of COVID-19 that has gripped various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK, Irfan said.

The SSP said that cases have been registered against the arrested accused in various police stations of the district and further investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, special mobile teams of police and magistrates led by Mirpur DC Tahir Mumtaz and the SSP Irfan Salim visited various parts of the city besides the main entry / exit point at Mangla bridge here Thursday and reviewed the arrangements made to ensure the implementation of the lockdown.

Talking to media on this occasion, both the DC Tahir Mumtaz and SSP Irfan Salim lauded more positive response and cooperation of the masses through strictly following the measures taken by the authorities for ensuring the implementation of the lockdown in letter and spirit besides other precautionary measures to be saved from the pandemic.

They described the public response obeying the law and order and other measures for the strict implementation of the lockdown satisfactory.

They emphasized for individual and collective role by all the stakeholders especially the masses to combat the deadly virus through performing their due role with full sense of responsibility and sincerity as suggested by the medical advisory and other instructions by the government.