UrduPoint.com

67 More Patients Arrived At Allied Hospitals In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

67 more patients arrived at allied hospitals in 24 hours

As many as 67 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases 2342

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 67 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases 2342.

"This year around 2342 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2228 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here Thursday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 1412 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)323, while 607 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 95 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 71 are positive, seven positive out of 10 in BBH and 36 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health officer said around nine patients were in a critical position at HFH.

He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Family

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

31 minutes ago
 Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to res ..

Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to resolve overseas issues: Syed Tah ..

4 minutes ago
 ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

4 minutes ago
 IIUI's civil engineering program re-accredited fro ..

IIUI's civil engineering program re-accredited from PEC

4 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Troph ..

Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Trophy

4 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare s ..

Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare society: speakers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.