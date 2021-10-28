67 more patients arrived at allied hospitals in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 67 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases 2342.

"This year around 2342 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2228 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here Thursday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 1412 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)323, while 607 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 95 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 71 are positive, seven positive out of 10 in BBH and 36 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health officer said around nine patients were in a critical position at HFH.

He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.