67 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 67 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,124 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,009 while 21,282 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 34 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 536 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.