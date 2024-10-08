67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A special flight carrying Pakistani nationals, evacuated from Lebanon, will arrive in Karachi early on Wednesday morning.

“The flight carries sixty-seven Pakistani nationals repatriated from Lebanon who travelled to Damascus, Syria by road before being airlifted to Pakistan.

Four Pakistanis from Syria are also being evacuated with this flight,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon and Syria to ensure incident-free evacuation through Lebanon, it was further added.