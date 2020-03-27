67 people arrested in Bahawalpur on violation of Section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf has said that section 144 was being imposed here in true letter and spirit in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said police had set up pickets at different places of Bahawalpur city to keep vigil and ensure implementation of lockdown.

DPO Ashraf told that as many as 30 cases had been registered over violation of Section 144 and 67 persons were arrested. He appealed the people to follow the precautions suggested by WHO, Pakistani government and stay home to be safe and secure from coronavirus.