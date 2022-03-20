67 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had caught 67 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said here on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 96,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.1 million fine was imposed while First Information Report was registered against 16 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.