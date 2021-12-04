UrduPoint.com

67 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

67 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 67 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 67 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 94,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of R ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Russia

27 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be launch on Dec 6

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to be launch on Dec 6

5 minutes ago
 Top Kabila ally ousted from DR Congo mining firm

Top Kabila ally ousted from DR Congo mining firm

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates Dinshaw B. Avari Road

Chief Minister inaugurates Dinshaw B. Avari Road

5 minutes ago
 UK Solidarity Movement Denounces US Interference i ..

UK Solidarity Movement Denounces US Interference in Latin American

6 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Sri Lankan president

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Sri Lankan president

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.