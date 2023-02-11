UrduPoint.com

67 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 67 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 3,29,978 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 5.1 million fine was imposed while cases registered against three power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

