67 power pilferers nabbed in single day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 67 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 83,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed and cases were also got registered against three power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.