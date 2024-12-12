Open Menu

67 Prisons Department Employees Promoted

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

67 Prisons Department employees promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) As many as 67 employees of the Prisons Department were promoted, here on Thursday.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Region Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Naveed Rauf.

Those promoted included 23 head warders as regular chief ward in grade 11. Also, 39 warders were promoted as regular head ward in grade 9, and five lady warders were promoted as regular lady head warder in grade 9.

Naveed Rauf congratulated the promoted employees.

