67 Prisons Department Employees Promoted
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) As many as 67 employees of the Prisons Department were promoted, here on Thursday.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Region Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Naveed Rauf.
Those promoted included 23 head warders as regular chief ward in grade 11. Also, 39 warders were promoted as regular head ward in grade 9, and five lady warders were promoted as regular lady head warder in grade 9.
Naveed Rauf congratulated the promoted employees.
Recent Stories
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prize ceremony at College of Dentistry3 minutes ago
-
67 Prisons Department employees promoted3 minutes ago
-
Rafique Palh assumes charge of chairman BISE13 minutes ago
-
Tarar reaches Istanbul to represent Pakistan in Stratcom Summit22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 800kg fungus-infected preserves22 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Mianwali, hails police response to terrorist attack22 minutes ago
-
SDPO visits police station to review security23 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Narcotics Control denounces fake letter permitting opium and cannabis cultivation in Bal ..23 minutes ago
-
Concrete legislative reforms stressed to empower women led businesses23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting23 minutes ago
-
Anti polio vaccination drive from Dec 16 to 20 in Swat23 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension23 minutes ago