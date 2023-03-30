67 profiteers fined, 4 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 297,000 fine on 67 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested four shopkeepers over sheer violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The team imposed fine on them and issued warnings to others.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers over Price Control Act violation and sealed their shops, he added.